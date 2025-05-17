Lufthansa Plane Flew Without Pilot Control For 10 Minutes As First Officer Passed Out Mid-Air

A Lufthansa flight flew for nearly 10 minutes without pilot control after the first officer collapsed mid-air and the captain was locked out. EU safety review urged.

In a chilling aviation incident that narrowly avoided disaster, a Lufthansa flight reportedly flew without pilot control for nearly 10 minutes after the first officer collapsed mid-air. The Airbus A321, carrying more than 200 passengers from Germany to Spain, was left unsupervised in the cockpit during a critical moment of the flight.

According to a detailed investigation reported by Daily Mail, the incident occurred last year but came to light only after the final report was released this Thursday. The aircraft was approximately 30 minutes from its destination when the captain briefly left the cockpit to use the lavatory. During this time, the first officer, left alone at the controls, suddenly lost consciousness.

As the flight neared the Spanish border, multiple attempts were made by the captain to re-enter the cockpit. Despite using the security code five times, access was initially denied. A flight attendant also attempted to reach the unconscious officer through the intercom. Just as the captain prepared to override the system with an emergency code, the first officer regained partial awareness and managed to unlock the door.

Upon entering, the captain found the first officer in severe physical distress — pale and sweating profusely. Immediate medical assistance was provided by a doctor on board, supported by cabin crew. The flight was then diverted to Madrid for an emergency landing.

Investigators later confirmed that the first officer had experienced “sudden and severe incapacitation” due to a neurological condition that caused seizures. Alarmingly, this condition was undetectable during regular medical screenings unless earlier symptoms had been reported.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has since been urged to reassess safety protocols involving single-pilot cockpit situations. Experts are calling for urgent revisions to ensure such mid-air emergencies can be prevented or better managed in the future.

While the official report sheds light on the seriousness of the situation, Lufthansa has yet to release a public statement addressing the incident.

