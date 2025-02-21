Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
  Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fundraiser Reaches $500,000 Milestone: Why People Are Supporting UnitedHealthcare CEO's Accused Killer

Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fundraiser Reaches $500,000 Milestone: Why People Are Supporting UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Accused Killer

The high-profile murder case of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has taken an unexpected turn, as donations for his accused killer’s legal defense fund surge past $500,000. Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect, is set to appear in a Manhattan court today, with supporters rallying behind him both financially and online.

Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fundraiser Reaches $500,000 Milestone: Why People Are Supporting UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Accused Killer

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect, is set to appear in a Manhattan court, with supporters rallying behind him financially and online.


The legal defense fund for Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has amassed more than $500,000 in donations as of Friday. The 26-year-old, who was arrested in December for the high-profile assassination, is set to appear in a Manhattan court later in the day for his first hearing since being formally charged with murder and terrorism.

Contributions have steadily poured in to cover Mangione’s legal fees, with the online fundraiser surpassing its original target of $514,500. Organizers have since raised the goal to $1 million.

Mangione Expresses Gratitude for Support

In a statement posted on the fundraiser’s website, Mangione expressed appreciation for those who have reached out in his defense.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions,” he said.

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

Luigi Mangione Court Hearing Set for Friday

Mangione is scheduled to appear in Manhattan state court on Friday, facing charges related to Thompson’s killing and the subsequent five-day manhunt that led to his arrest. The hearing, which follows his arraignment, is expected to focus on procedural matters, with prosecutors and the defense likely providing updates on the case’s progress. The judge may also set deadlines for pretrial filings and discuss the possibility of a trial date.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family, has pleaded not guilty to multiple murder counts, including murder as an act of terrorism in connection with the brazen Dec. 4 shooting. In addition to state charges, he is facing federal charges that could potentially result in the death penalty.

Luigi Mangione Gains Online Support

He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn, where he is housed alongside other high-profile inmates, including music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and former cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried.

Mangione’s arrest sparked a wave of online attention while his social media handles gained thousands of followers. Hashtag #FreeLuigi trended across platforms for days. Supporters have portrayed Mangione as an anti-establishment figure. Even people on social media praised his appearance rather than the alleged crime of murder.

Filed under

Luigi Mangione United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

