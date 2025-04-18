Home
  • Luigi Mangione Indicted On Federal Charges In UnitedHealth CEO’s Murder

Luigi Mangione Indicted On Federal Charges In UnitedHealth CEO’s Murder

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi signaled her intent earlier this month to seek the death penalty, describing the move as part of "President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Luigi Mangione Indicted On Federal Charges In UnitedHealth CEO’s Murder


Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson in a brazen attack last December, now faces federal charges that could lead to the death penalty, according to court filings made public on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in New York returned a four-count indictment against the 26-year-old, charging him with two counts of stalking, a firearms offense, and murder through the use of a firearm — the latter making him eligible for capital punishment if convicted.

On December 4, 2024, Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, as he headed to an investors’ conference. The high-profile killing set off a five-day nationwide manhunt before Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Authorities allege that Mangione had stalked Thompson before ambushing and killing him outside the hotel. The incident has gripped public attention, not only for its shocking nature but also for the larger debates it has sparked surrounding the U.S. healthcare system and the power of major health insurers.

Mangione was already facing state murder and terrorism charges in New York, which does not permit the death penalty. However, the new federal indictment elevates the stakes, as it provides grounds for prosecutors to pursue capital punishment.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi signaled her intent earlier this month to seek the death penalty, describing the move as part of “President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

This decision has drawn criticism from Mangione’s defense team. Lead attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo filed a motion last week challenging Bondi’s remarks, calling them “unapologetically political” and arguing they had prejudiced the grand jury process. The defense is seeking to prevent federal prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty and has demanded access to internal documents related to Bondi’s directive.

“The stakes could not be higher. The United States government intends to kill Mr. Mangione as a political stunt,” the defense stated in the filing.

A hearing in the federal case is scheduled for Friday in Manhattan federal court. If Mangione’s defense team fails to block the death penalty pursuit and he is ultimately convicted, a separate sentencing phase would follow. In that phase, a jury would need to unanimously recommend capital punishment for it to be imposed.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in federal custody in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ: Who Was Akinyela Sawa Taylor, The Knife Wielding Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Hijack A Plane In Belize?

 

