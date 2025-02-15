Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Luigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement, Launches Website Amid Legal Battle

Luigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement, Launches Website Amid Legal Battle

In a statement written on a newly established website run by his legal defense team, Mangione thanked those who have sent him letters while he awaits trial at a New York City detention center.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Luigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement, Launches Website Amid Legal Battle


Luigi Mangione, the alleged perpetrator of the high-profile ambush slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has spoken publicly for the first time since his arrest. In a statement written on a newly established website run by his legal defense team, Mangione thanked those who have sent him letters while he awaits trial at a New York City detention center.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am overwhelmed by, and grateful for, everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione wrote. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

This is Mangione’s first set of public comments since his arrest in December 2024 on a charge of murdering Brian Thompson. Mangione is charged with a variety of offenses, ranging from first-degree murder to terrorism-related offenses and weapons-related charges, all in connection with the killing. UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson was shot on a Manhattan sidewalk on December 4, 2024, and killed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The killing has sparked broad condemnation by public officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who stressed that “this kind of premeditated, targeted gun violence will not and cannot be tolerated.” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also took aim at those who have been praising Mangione as a “hero,” explicitly stating that “he is no hero.”

Mangione is presently in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, having been extradited from Pennsylvania. He was arrested following an investigation into the use of a “ghost gun” in the murder by Mangione, along with suspicious writings on the shell casings retrieved from the scene of the crime. Police found the terms “deny,” “depose,” and “delay” inscribed on the spent shell casings and bullet that were found at the crime scene, with investigators questioning Mangione’s potential motives.

Building Mangione’s website is part of his defense team’s push to handle his case and negate incorrect information. The website consists of several components, such as updates on his case, frequently asked questions, a message by Mangione’s senior attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, and a section where contributions may be made. The website further contains correct facts on the multiplicity of trials facing Mangione.

One of the most important features of the website is the contribution page, which is linked to a crowdfunding website where Mangione’s supporters have raised more than $400,000 to support his defense. Mangione’s lawyer, Agnifilo, verified the significance of these funds in supporting the defense team in preparing for the various legal battles that lie ahead.

Apart from the crowdfunding, Mangione’s supporters have sent a flurry of letters, books, and encouragement photos. His legal representation has thanked the supporters but has also requested they stop sending books temporarily since Mangione only has a finite amount of personal belongings when detained. The representatives have also asked that not more than five photographs be sent together since the mail is subject to screening by the police.

Even with the public support, the case remains complicated, with numerous questions regarding Mangione’s reasons for committing the killing and how his actions have larger implications. His next court date is set for February 21, 2025, in Manhattan, where he will hear more legal proceedings regarding Thompson’s murder.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk’s $97.4 Billion Bid, Calls It A Disruptive Attempt

Filed under

Luigi Mangione UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Maharashtra Government Led By CM Fadnavis Sets Up Panel To Frame Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

Maharashtra Government Led By CM Fadnavis Sets Up Panel To Frame Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

Watch | Another Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj, Firefighters Deployed

Watch | Another Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj, Firefighters Deployed

UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date And How To Check Your Score

UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date And How To Check Your Score

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya Panday

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox