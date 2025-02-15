Luigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement, Launches Website Amid Legal Battle

In a statement written on a newly established website run by his legal defense team, Mangione thanked those who have sent him letters while he awaits trial at a New York City detention center.

Luigi Mangione, the alleged perpetrator of the high-profile ambush slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has spoken publicly for the first time since his arrest. In a statement written on a newly established website run by his legal defense team, Mangione thanked those who have sent him letters while he awaits trial at a New York City detention center.

“I am overwhelmed by, and grateful for, everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione wrote. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

This is Mangione’s first set of public comments since his arrest in December 2024 on a charge of murdering Brian Thompson. Mangione is charged with a variety of offenses, ranging from first-degree murder to terrorism-related offenses and weapons-related charges, all in connection with the killing. UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson was shot on a Manhattan sidewalk on December 4, 2024, and killed.

The killing has sparked broad condemnation by public officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who stressed that “this kind of premeditated, targeted gun violence will not and cannot be tolerated.” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also took aim at those who have been praising Mangione as a “hero,” explicitly stating that “he is no hero.”

Mangione is presently in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, having been extradited from Pennsylvania. He was arrested following an investigation into the use of a “ghost gun” in the murder by Mangione, along with suspicious writings on the shell casings retrieved from the scene of the crime. Police found the terms “deny,” “depose,” and “delay” inscribed on the spent shell casings and bullet that were found at the crime scene, with investigators questioning Mangione’s potential motives.

Building Mangione’s website is part of his defense team’s push to handle his case and negate incorrect information. The website consists of several components, such as updates on his case, frequently asked questions, a message by Mangione’s senior attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, and a section where contributions may be made. The website further contains correct facts on the multiplicity of trials facing Mangione.

One of the most important features of the website is the contribution page, which is linked to a crowdfunding website where Mangione’s supporters have raised more than $400,000 to support his defense. Mangione’s lawyer, Agnifilo, verified the significance of these funds in supporting the defense team in preparing for the various legal battles that lie ahead.

Apart from the crowdfunding, Mangione’s supporters have sent a flurry of letters, books, and encouragement photos. His legal representation has thanked the supporters but has also requested they stop sending books temporarily since Mangione only has a finite amount of personal belongings when detained. The representatives have also asked that not more than five photographs be sent together since the mail is subject to screening by the police.

Even with the public support, the case remains complicated, with numerous questions regarding Mangione’s reasons for committing the killing and how his actions have larger implications. His next court date is set for February 21, 2025, in Manhattan, where he will hear more legal proceedings regarding Thompson’s murder.

