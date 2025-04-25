Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

This marks the first federal death penalty case since President Donald Trump resumed federal executions after returning to office in January 2025, reversing the moratorium set by the previous administration.

Luigi Mangione, 26, formally pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal murder charges related to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Prosecutors announced their intention to pursue the death penalty in what they have described as a politically motivated assassination.

Courtroom Appearance and Plea Details

During his arraignment at a federal courthouse in Manhattan, Mangione stood alongside his attorneys as U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett confirmed that he understood the charges outlined in the indictment. When asked how he would plead, Mangione responded clearly: “Not guilty.”

Dressed in a mustard-colored jail uniform, Mangione, who is currently detained at a federal facility in Brooklyn, quietly conversed with his defense attorney, Avi Moskowitz, a specialist in capital cases, while waiting for the proceedings to begin.

Federal Authorities Pursue Capital Punishment

Late Thursday, federal prosecutors filed formal notice that they intend to seek the death penalty, in accordance with the legal requirements of capital cases. This move follows a statement from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who earlier declared that the murder was “an act of political violence” and a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

This marks the first federal death penalty case since President Donald Trump resumed federal executions after returning to office in January 2025, reversing the moratorium set by the previous administration.

Defense Claims Political Influence in Legal Proceedings

Mangione’s legal team criticized the Justice Department’s handling of the case, calling Bondi’s public remarks a “political stunt.” They argue that the attorney general’s involvement unfairly influenced the grand jury and violated Mangione’s constitutional rights.

His lawyers had filed motions to prevent prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty.

The federal indictment against Mangione includes multiple charges, including murder with a firearm — a crime that can warrant the death penalty. Additional charges include stalking and illegal possession of a weapon. These charges mirror those filed in a criminal complaint immediately following his arrest.

Mangione also faces separate state-level murder charges, which could result in a life sentence if convicted.

Murder of Brian Thompson: A Shocking Attack

Authorities allege that Mangione fatally shot 50-year-old Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4. Thompson had just arrived to attend UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor meeting when he was gunned down from behind by a masked shooter.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the attack. Police discovered that the bullets used in the shooting were inscribed with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose”—a phrase often associated with criticisms of how insurance companies handle claims.

Thompson’s assassination and the intense five-day manhunt for Mangione sent shockwaves through the corporate sector. Several health insurance companies responded by removing executive photos from their websites and shifting investor meetings to virtual platforms.

While the business community mourned the loss and ramped up security, some public health critics viewed Mangione as a symbol of broader frustrations over denied medical claims and rising healthcare costs.

