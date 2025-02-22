The courtroom was notably packed with female fans of Mangione, and supporters outside the courthouse were heard cheering during the hearing. This unusual public display of support has drawn significant attention.

Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made a court appearance in Manhattan on Friday, February 21, wearing a bulletproof vest as a group of young female supporters watched from the gallery.

The court session included a failed attempt by Mangione’s defense team to postpone the case proceedings.

Luigi Mangione walks into court with what appears to be a bullet proof vest pic.twitter.com/rUCEK3a2oO — m (@maarjohn_) February 21, 2025

Luigi Mangione Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest

Mangione, 26, appeared in court shackled and dressed in a black bulletproof vest over a green cable knit sweater. His defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, sought to delay the filing of “motions,” citing ongoing discussions about the possibility of the death penalty.

“They’re still deciding whether to seek the death penalty for Mr. Mangione,” Agnifilo stated, according to the New York Post. However, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro denied the request, setting April 9 as the deadline for the defense to file court papers and April 14 for the District Attorney’s response.

luigi mangione basically a celebrity now look at how many women pulled up to court for him😭 pic.twitter.com/mlkWkE4rXa — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 21, 2025

Female Supporters Fill Courthouse Gallery

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, is facing multiple state charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, under a New York law addressing terrorism.

In addition to state charges, Mangione faces federal charges, including murder with a firearm, stalking, and other weapon and forgery offenses. While he has pleaded not guilty to state charges, he has not yet entered a plea for federal charges. His next federal court hearing is scheduled for March 19.

Amidst the legal battle, Mangione issued his first public statement since his arrest, expressing gratitude for the letters of support he has received. His legal team released the statement on a dedicated website aimed at providing case updates and countering misinformation.