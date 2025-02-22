Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Luigi Mangione's Life In Danger? UHC CEO Killer Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest As Female Fans Gather To Admire

The courtroom was notably packed with female fans of Mangione, and supporters outside the courthouse were heard cheering during the hearing. This unusual public display of support has drawn significant attention.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan court in bulletproof vest


Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made a court appearance in Manhattan on Friday, February 21, wearing a bulletproof vest as a group of young female supporters watched from the gallery.

The court session included a failed attempt by Mangione’s defense team to postpone the case proceedings.

Luigi Mangione Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest

Mangione, 26, appeared in court shackled and dressed in a black bulletproof vest over a green cable knit sweater. His defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, sought to delay the filing of “motions,” citing ongoing discussions about the possibility of the death penalty.

“They’re still deciding whether to seek the death penalty for Mr. Mangione,” Agnifilo stated, according to the New York Post. However, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro denied the request, setting April 9 as the deadline for the defense to file court papers and April 14 for the District Attorney’s response.

Female Supporters Fill Courthouse Gallery

The courtroom was notably packed with female fans of Mangione, and supporters outside the courthouse were heard cheering during the hearing. This unusual public display of support has drawn significant attention.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, is facing multiple state charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, under a New York law addressing terrorism.

In addition to state charges, Mangione faces federal charges, including murder with a firearm, stalking, and other weapon and forgery offenses. While he has pleaded not guilty to state charges, he has not yet entered a plea for federal charges. His next federal court hearing is scheduled for March 19.

Amidst the legal battle, Mangione issued his first public statement since his arrest, expressing gratitude for the letters of support he has received. His legal team released the statement on a dedicated website aimed at providing case updates and countering misinformation.

ALSO READ: Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life Partner

Luigi Mangione Manhattan Court

