M6 Bridge Accident: Lorry Falls 60 Metres, Details And Recovery Efforts

Tuesday, October 1, 2024
A serious incident occurred on the M6 in Cheshire on Monday evening when a lorry fell 60 metres (200 feet) from the Thelwall viaduct, landing on the embankment below. The accident took place around 6:50 PM, prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

Cheshire Constabulary reported that the lorry plummeted from the bridge between junctions 20 and 21. Thankfully, the driver escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, but the situation has raised significant concerns for local motorists.

Fire crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived quickly at the scene. They used specialized equipment to reach the driver and provide assistance. In addition, firefighters worked to cool the lorry, which was leaking about 1,000 litres of fuel. This leak posed environmental risks, and crews took immediate steps to contain it.

Authorities are advising drivers to steer clear of the area as investigations proceed. Three lanes of the northbound carriageway will remain closed until the morning for barrier repairs, while one lane will stay open under a reduced speed limit.

This incident underscores the importance of road safety and the effectiveness of emergency response in critical situations. Local officials will continue to monitor the area and provide updates as needed.

Cheshire lorry incident emergency response M6 lorry accident news M6 bridge accident road safety Cheshire

