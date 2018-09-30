Amid the ongoing row between Russia and the European nations over its future, the small Balkan nation - Macedonia - is all set to change its fate forever. The referendum will decide whether the country's name will be changed to "The Republic of North Macedonia," a name that carries a big basket of opportunities with it.

Amid the ongoing row between Russia and the European nations over its future, the small Balkan nation – Macedonia – is all set to change its fate forever. On Sunday, the Macedonians will take part in a nonbinding referendum which will ask them to decide a name for their homeland. The referendum will decide whether the country’s name will be changed to “The Republic of North Macedonia,” a name that carries a big basket of opportunities with it. If the Macedonians will accept the name change it will make a way to the NATO and European Union.

Earlier in June, Macedonia ended the 27-year-old dispute with Greece by accepting a new name for the country and in return, Greece promised to drop its opposition to block the nation from joining NATO and European Union. Earlier, Greece used to see the name change as a threat to its own northern regions, also called Macedonia. Also, ever since Yugoslavia bifurcated in the early 1990s, Greece has been embroiled in a consequential dispute with Macedonia.

Early polls suggest that a low voter turnout could affect the referendum. As per Macedonian law, at least 50% of eligible voters must participate for the results to be valid. Meanwhile, if the Macedonians vote for a no, the Russians will see it as a huge victory.

