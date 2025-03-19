Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability

Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability

French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing key geopolitical issues, including peace negotiations in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability


French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing key geopolitical issues, including peace negotiations in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Support for Ukraine Peace Talks

Macron welcomed Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts in hosting peace negotiations in Jeddah, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. The talks, which brought together representatives from various nations, marked a significant step toward exploring peaceful resolutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza

The French President strongly condemned the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza, stressing the urgent need to return to a ceasefire. He emphasized that halting hostilities was crucial to ensuring the safety of civilians and securing the release of hostages. Macron also acknowledged the efforts of Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies in shaping a credible framework for post-war stability in Gaza. He reaffirmed France’s commitment to working alongside regional partners to establish a sustainable political path forward.

Advancing the Two-State Solution

Macron highlighted the importance of the upcoming two-state conference, which France will co-chair. He expressed hope that the initiative would help restore political dialogue, ultimately benefiting both Israelis and Palestinians. The conference aims to reaffirm international support for a viable two-state solution as the foundation for lasting peace.

Cooperation on Lebanon and Syria

During the talks, Macron and the Saudi Crown Prince also discussed their shared objectives for Lebanon and Syria. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and the necessity of a stable, unified Syria undergoing an inclusive political transition. Macron underscored that France and Saudi Arabia remain aligned in their vision for stability in the region.

Strengthening the France-Saudi Strategic Partnership

The French President reaffirmed that the strategic partnership agreement signed during his visit to Saudi Arabia serves as a foundation for collaborative efforts in promoting peace and security. Both nations are committed to working together to address regional challenges and foster long-term stability.

Macron’s discussions with Mohammed bin Salman highlight France’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and its ongoing engagement in global conflict resolution, reaffirming its role as a key mediator on the international stage.

Must Read: US Teacher Brittany Fortinberry, Exposed For Abusing Students For Group Sex

Filed under

French President Emmanuel Macron gaza

President Trump orders th

Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?
newsx

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders
newsx

Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations
newsx

Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability
The arrest of Istanbul Ma

Who Is Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu And Why Was He Arrested?
Trump gives Iran a two-mo

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: Two Months To Strike New Nuclear Deal Or Face Consequences
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?

Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders

Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations

Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations

Who Is Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu And Why Was He Arrested?

Who Is Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu And Why Was He Arrested?

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: Two Months To Strike New Nuclear Deal Or Face Consequences

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: Two Months To Strike New Nuclear Deal Or Face Consequences

Entertainment

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation