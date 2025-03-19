Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability

French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing key geopolitical issues, including peace negotiations in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Support for Ukraine Peace Talks

Macron welcomed Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts in hosting peace negotiations in Jeddah, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. The talks, which brought together representatives from various nations, marked a significant step toward exploring peaceful resolutions.

Je viens de m’entretenir avec le Prince héritier d’Arabie Saoudite Mohammed bin Salman. J’ai salué son initiative de Djeddah qui a permis de débuter des négociations de paix en Ukraine. Advertisement · Scroll to continue S’agissant du Proche-Orient, nous condamnons la reprise des frappes israéliennes sur Gaza.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 19, 2025

Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza

The French President strongly condemned the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza, stressing the urgent need to return to a ceasefire. He emphasized that halting hostilities was crucial to ensuring the safety of civilians and securing the release of hostages. Macron also acknowledged the efforts of Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies in shaping a credible framework for post-war stability in Gaza. He reaffirmed France’s commitment to working alongside regional partners to establish a sustainable political path forward.

Advancing the Two-State Solution

Macron highlighted the importance of the upcoming two-state conference, which France will co-chair. He expressed hope that the initiative would help restore political dialogue, ultimately benefiting both Israelis and Palestinians. The conference aims to reaffirm international support for a viable two-state solution as the foundation for lasting peace.

Cooperation on Lebanon and Syria

During the talks, Macron and the Saudi Crown Prince also discussed their shared objectives for Lebanon and Syria. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and the necessity of a stable, unified Syria undergoing an inclusive political transition. Macron underscored that France and Saudi Arabia remain aligned in their vision for stability in the region.

Strengthening the France-Saudi Strategic Partnership

The French President reaffirmed that the strategic partnership agreement signed during his visit to Saudi Arabia serves as a foundation for collaborative efforts in promoting peace and security. Both nations are committed to working together to address regional challenges and foster long-term stability.

Macron’s discussions with Mohammed bin Salman highlight France’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and its ongoing engagement in global conflict resolution, reaffirming its role as a key mediator on the international stage.

