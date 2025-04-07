Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy

France and Egypt signed several key partnership agreements aimed at strengthening Egypt’s economy in the face of regional volatility.

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy

France and Egypt signed several key partnership agreements aimed at strengthening Egypt’s economy in the face of regional volatility.


France and Egypt signed several key strategic partnership agreements on Monday, aimed at strengthening Egypt’s economy in the face of regional volatility, Reuters reported. The agreements, which cover vital sectors such as health, transport, and energy, were announced during a joint press conference in Cairo by French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

During the conference, Macron highlighted Egypt’s significance as a strategic partner for France amid increasing regional instability. “Egypt is a strategic partner for our country,” Macron said, adding that France’s commitment to Egypt’s stability is unwavering.

Stressing that the new agreement would help support Egypt’s economic challenges, Macron said, “I would thus like to reaffirm France’s commitment to ensuring the stability of Egypt given the context of a worsening climate in the region and as the Egyptian economy faces challenges,” he said, according to Reuters.

Economic Support and Development Assistance

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As part of the agreements, France’s overseas aid development body would provide 260 million euros ($284.5 million) in loans and grants for allocation to key sectors, including transport, health, water, and energy, which are essential for the continued development and stability of the Egyptian economy, the report said.

Macron also reiterated France’s support for Cairo’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Commission, discussions that are seen as vital for the Egyptian economy, which is facing high inflation rates and shortages of foreign currency. According to the report, the IMF approved the disbursement of $1.2 billion to Egypt last month to aid in stabilizing the country’s economy.

Additionally, both leaders expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

ALSO READ: Russia Says Ready To Mediate In US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

Filed under

Cairo Egypt Egyptian economy Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emmanuel macron France French President Emmanuel Macron

newsx

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit
newsx

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years
Israeli Prime Minister Be

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?
newsx

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI...
US tariffs on the Banglad

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry
France and Egypt signed s

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI Whitewash In New Zealand

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI...

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank