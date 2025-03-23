Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi

Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi

Macron strongly condemned an antisemitic assault on Rabbi Arié Engelberg, the chief rabbi of Orleans, calling it a “shocking” attack.

Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi

french president emmanuel macron


French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday strongly condemned an antisemitic assault on Rabbi Arié Engelberg, the chief rabbi of Orleans, calling it a “shocking” attack, the Associated Press reported. “The attack on Rabbi Arié Engelberg in Orléans shocks us all. I offer him, his son, and all our fellow citizens of the Jewish faith my full support and that of the nation … We will not give in to silence or inaction,” Macron wrote in a post on X.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The assault took place Saturday evening when Rabbi Engelberg was walking in the city centre with his young son. According to local reports, the suspect shouted antisemitic insults before physically attacking the rabbi. The perpetrator was arrested shortly after the incident and has been transferred to a psychiatric facility, AP quoted French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin as saying.

Condemning the attack, Darmanin vowed that France would not tolerate rising antisemitism. “I condemn with the greatest firmness the antisemitic attack of the Chief Rabbi of Orléans. He has all my support. The suspect was arrested and placed in a psychiatric facility,” the minister wrote on X, adding, “France cannot allow itself to become a stage for foreign tensions that fuel violence and antisemitism.”

Meanwhile, Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, criticised those who downplay antisemitism, saying, “Those who minimise, relativise, or justify hatred of Jews by a conflict 4,000 km away bear an immense responsibility.”

Orleans Mayor Serge Grouard labeled the assault a “heinous and intolerable act,” calling it a serious attack on the values of the Republic.

Rising Antisemitism in France

France, home to Western Europe’s largest Jewish community (about 500,000 people), has faced a surge in antisemitic incidents in recent years. According to figures released by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday, 1,570 antisemitic acts have been recorded in 2024, making up 62% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in the country.

While this represents a six percent decrease from the previous year, the ministry noted a three percent rise in direct physical assaults against individuals.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week Hospital Stay

Filed under

Antisemitism in France emmanuel macron Rabbi Arié Engelberg

newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season...
french president emmanuel

Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi
newsx

CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI
newsx

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals
Wildfires raging across N

Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas
Pope Francis was discharg

Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season Opener

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season...

CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI

CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals

Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas

Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas

Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week Hospital Stay

Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week...

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival