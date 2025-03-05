Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Macron Considering Fresh Trump-Starmer-Zelenskyy Meeting: Spokesperson

Last month, Macron said he and Trump made "substantive steps forward" during their meeting.

french president emmanuel macron


French president Emmanuel Macron is mulling another visit to the US to meet with president Donald Trump, along with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, foreign media reported quoting a French government spokesperson.

Last month, Macron said he and Trump made “substantive steps forward” during the two leaders’ meeting, emphasising their shared desire to build peace even as he warned that it won’t happen if Ukraine is forced to surrender.

“This peace must not mean a surrender of Ukraine. It must not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must allow for Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders,” Macron had said at a joint news conference with Trump at the White House.

“After speaking with President Trump, I fully believe that there is a path forward,” Macron had said adding that they “share the same beliefs” on forging a lasting peace.

