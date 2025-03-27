Russia shall have no right of say regarding the support we are providing & will provide Ukraine, nor shall they set conditions, Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Russia’s demands regarding the support Ukraine receives, particularly concerning the ease of sanctions, the Guardian reported on Thursday. “Russia shall have no right of say regarding the support we are providing and will provide Ukraine, nor shall they set the conditions,” Macron stressed while speaking at the outset of a key summit alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Leaders from more than 30 nations, including Turkey and Canada, have gathered in Paris for key discussions on bolstering support for Ukraine amid ongoing negotiations with Russia. Convened by Macron, the summit aims to solidify the groundwork for what is being referred to as a “coalition of the willing,” exploring options for Ukraine’s future security guarantees and coordinating efforts amid US-led peace talks.

Macron’s comments came in response to mounting pressure from Moscow, which has repeatedly insisted on relaxing the stringent sanctions.

The French president further underlined the European nation’s stance on the issue, suggesting that European forces could be stationed “in important towns and strategic bases” across Ukraine as a clear signal of European solidarity and commitment and that these forces would be ready to “respond” to any Russian aggression in the region.

Macron also rejected suggestions of lifting sanctions against Russia, calling it “much too early” to make such discussions. “Ultimately, sanctions depend solely on Russia’s choice of aggression, and therefore, their lifting depends solely on Russia’s choice to comply with international law,” he said, according to the Guardian.

The talks in Paris come at a time of rising tension as the US-led negotiations continue. Notably, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff dismissed the French-British initiative as “a combination of a posture and a pose” that lacked substance.

Today’s summit aims to build on previous dialogues, laying out plans for both immediate and long-term support for Ukraine, which has now been embroiled in conflict with Russia for more than a year.