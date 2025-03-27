Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire

Russia shall have no right of say regarding the support we are providing & will provide Ukraine, nor shall they set conditions, Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Russia’s demands regarding the support Ukraine receives, particularly concerning the ease of sanctions, the Guardian reported on Thursday. “Russia shall have no right of say regarding the support we are providing and will provide Ukraine, nor shall they set the conditions,” Macron stressed while speaking at the outset of a key summit alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Leaders from more than 30 nations, including Turkey and Canada, have gathered in Paris for key discussions on bolstering support for Ukraine amid ongoing negotiations with Russia. Convened by Macron, the summit aims to solidify the groundwork for what is being referred to as a “coalition of the willing,” exploring options for Ukraine’s future security guarantees and coordinating efforts amid US-led peace talks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Macron’s comments came in response to mounting pressure from Moscow, which has repeatedly insisted on relaxing the stringent sanctions.

The French president further underlined the European nation’s stance on the issue, suggesting that European forces could be stationed “in important towns and strategic bases” across Ukraine as a clear signal of European solidarity and commitment and that these forces would be ready to “respond” to any Russian aggression in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Macron also rejected suggestions of lifting sanctions against Russia, calling it “much too early” to make such discussions. “Ultimately, sanctions depend solely on Russia’s choice of aggression, and therefore, their lifting depends solely on Russia’s choice to comply with international law,” he said, according to the Guardian.

The talks in Paris come at a time of rising tension as the US-led negotiations continue. Notably, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff dismissed the French-British initiative as “a combination of a posture and a pose” that lacked substance.

Today’s summit aims to build on previous dialogues, laying out plans for both immediate and long-term support for Ukraine, which has now been embroiled in conflict with Russia for more than a year.

Filed under

coalition of the willing French President Macron Paris talks President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine news Russia Ukraine War

Russian strikes hit vario

Russian Strikes Target Infrastructure, Causing Casualties and Power Outages in Ukraine
newsx

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report
french president emmanuel

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire
Assam Chief Minister Hima

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details
Four Taiwanese soldiers j

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China
Renowned lyricist Javed A

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russian Strikes Target Infrastructure, Causing Casualties and Power Outages in Ukraine

Russian Strikes Target Infrastructure, Causing Casualties and Power Outages in Ukraine

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala...

Entertainment

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?