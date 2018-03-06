A 123-year-old madarsa (Seminary) in Bangladesh has burned 400 mobile phones which were recovered from the students. More than 14000 students are registered with the seminary, who study and live here. The officials took this action saying that mobile phones distract students from the study. Authorities have burnt more than 4000 handsets which were recovered from the students.

A 123-year-old madarsa (Seminary) in Bangladesh has burned 400 mobile phones which were recovered from the students. The officials took this action saying that mobile phones distract students from the study. More than 14000 students are registered with the seminary, who study and live here. The mobile phones which were burnt by the madarsa were recovered. Superintendent of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, Mufti Jasim Uddin, known as Hathazari Barha Madrasa said that the resident students are not allowed to use cell phones, reports BDnews24.

As per the students, Authorities have burnt more than 4000 handsets which were recovered from the students. The seminary was not against the use of technology but the negative results of mobile phones far outweigh its benefits. The seminary is run by Shah Ahmed Shafi, who holds the post of chief of Hifazat-e-Islam, an Islamist pressure group of madrasa teachers and students. The Hefazat-e-Islam (Protectorate of Islam) has earlier, unleashed the riots on Dhaka streets to mount pressure on the secular Awami League-led government to implement its 13-point demand, including the enactment of a blasphemy law to punish those who insult Islam.

