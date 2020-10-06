India on Monday termed the UN Resident Coordinator’s statement regarding recent cases of violence against women as “unwarranted.”The Ministry of External Affairs criticised United Nations official for the statement on the recent cases of violence against women in India and said that the investigation process is still underway, “any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided.” Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, told the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, “Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government.”

He further added: “Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy, we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of society.”Earlier today, UN in India had put out a statement regarding the alleged rape cases occurring in Hathras and Balrampur regions of Uttar Pradesh in India.

“Cases of the alleged rape, murder in Hathras, Balrampur are another reminder that women, girls from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence,” said UN in India.The Hathras case sparked enormous outrage with a series of intense protests being observed across the nation, demanding punishment for the accused.The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

