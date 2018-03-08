Maersk Line container ship Maersk Honam had caught fire two days ago when it was only 340 nautical miles away from the Agatti island in Lakshadweep. The crew members included 27 members including the captain, nine Filipinos, two Thai sailors, and one each from the UK, Romania and South Africa. They were forced to jump into the sea following the accident.

An Indian sailor is among the four sailors missing after a Maersk Line container ship caught fire in the Arabian sea two days back. The missing seaman has been identified as Sakim Hegde and he was one of the cooks on the board, senior DGS officials have informed the media. Maersk has however not revealed the identity of the four men missing after the accident. It has said that the family members of the missing have been informed.

Maersk Honam had caught fire two days ago when it was only 340 nautical miles away from the Agatti island in Lakshadweep. The crew members included 27 members including the captain, nine Filipinos, two Thai sailors, and one each from the UK, Romania and South Africa. Meanwhile, one of the Thai sailors has succumbed to his injuries. “We are deeply saddened with the passing of one of our colleagues who in the first place had been evacuated. The seriousness of the event has escalated and everyone in Maersk is moved by this. We are in contact with the family of the deceased and our thoughts and condolences go to them,” a person belonging to Maersk was quoted as saying Seatrade Maritime News.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and a probe is going on in this regard. “The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Maersk Line will investigate the matter thoroughly in cooperation with all relevant authorities,” an official statement read. 23 crewmen, who were forced to jump into the sea following the accident have been rescued, while the search is still on for four others.

Latest visuals of Maersk Container Ship with 27 crew members on-board that caught fire following an explosion at sea at 340 nautical miles from Agatti in Lakshwadeep Islands yesterday; 23 crew members rescued so far, search operation for 4 missing crew members still underway. pic.twitter.com/3OopLgimzF — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

