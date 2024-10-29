MAGA Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Old Video Mocking Asians Sparks Outrage

Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian known for his affiliation with former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) rallies, is facing widespread backlash for making racially insensitive remarks about Puerto Rico during an opening act at Madison Square Garden (MSG). As the criticism mounted, an older video of Hinchcliffe making derogatory comments about Asians during a Dallas stand-up show resurfaced, fueling further controversy and drawing condemnation from various communities.

Viral Video of Racial Remarks in Dallas Resurfaces

The video, which went viral on social media, was recorded during a previous stand-up performance in Dallas. In the clip, Hinchcliffe uses racial slurs and imitates an exaggerated Asian accent while ridiculing fellow comedian Peng Dang, who had just introduced him. The footage captures Hinchcliffe beginning his set with comments many have deemed offensive, taking aim at Dang in a manner some say goes beyond humor.

“One more time for filthy little fing ck that was just here. All you f**ing race traitors are hooping and hollering,” Hinchcliffe said on stage, to laughter from the audience. His comments then escalated as he imitated a stereotyped Asian accent, saying, “Oh, we make gunpowder. Oh, you want extra soy sauce. Oh, you borrow money from us.”

Despite audience laughter, the fallout was swift, with Hinchcliffe losing bookings and being dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor. The video has since reignited debates around what constitutes acceptable content in stand-up comedy, with some defending comedy’s no-limits ethos and others calling for greater sensitivity.

Puerto Rican Comments Stir Political Response

The resurgence of the old video comes just days after Hinchcliffe sparked fresh outrage at an MSG rally for Donald Trump. During his opening act, he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” a comment that instantly drew backlash online and from political leaders. Florida Republican Representative María Elvira Salazar and Senator Rick Scott, both advocates for the state’s significant Puerto Rican population, condemned the remarks, emphasizing Puerto Rico’s contributions to the U.S. military and the importance of respecting the island’s people.

For his part, Hinchcliffe dismissed the reaction to his Puerto Rican comments as an overreaction, stating, “These people have no sense of humor.” He continued, “I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.”

Audience Reactions and Social Media Backlash

While Hinchcliffe’s remarks elicited laughter from his live audience, the public’s response was polarizing. Trump supporters and some of Hinchcliffe’s fans argued that comedy should be free from restrictions, with one fan stating, “In comedy, nothing is off-limits; laughs are the only metric.” However, many on social media disagreed, with one user remarking, “This isn’t humor,” sparking a wider conversation about the boundaries of comedic expression.

Critics argue that Hinchcliffe’s dismissal of the backlash only exacerbates the issue, especially given his platform and association with a politically influential figure like Donald Trump. For some, his comments crossed a line, while others question if comedy is an appropriate venue for such remarks, even under the banner of free speech.

Context of Comedy or Call for Accountability?

Supporters of Hinchcliffe claim that isolating segments of a comedian’s set removes critical context and that humor inherently challenges societal norms. Some defend him, suggesting that viewers may not understand his approach to satire. But others, particularly from the Puerto Rican and Asian communities, maintain that his words were offensive and demeaning, highlighting a need for accountability in comedy.