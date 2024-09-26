Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
MAGA Outrage Over Walz’s ‘Bowing’ At Meeting With Alex Soros

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently held a meeting with Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, at Soros's New York City apartment.

MAGA Outrage Over Walz’s ‘Bowing’ At Meeting With Alex Soros

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently held a meeting with Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, at Soros’s New York City apartment. This encounter has sparked significant political discourse and criticism, particularly from Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Criticism from Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy did not hold back in his remarks, labeling Alex Soros a “puppet master.” He shared photos of the meeting on social media, implying that Soros wields considerable influence over Democratic leaders by stating, “If you squint, you can see the strings on the marionette.”

Elon Musk Weighs In

Elon Musk also chimed in, criticizing Soros for his support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Musk pointed out that both Alex Soros and his father have made substantial contributions to Harris and the broader Democratic Party.

Soros’s Continued Political Engagement

Since taking control of his father’s $25 billion philanthropic empire in 2023, Alex Soros has expressed a commitment to supporting progressive causes. His funding has notably extended to backing Democratic candidates, including Governor Walz and Vice President Harris.

Previous Engagements

This meeting was the second interaction between Governor Walz and Alex Soros in the past month. In August, they met during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Soros, alongside his wife Huma Abedin, shared his enthusiasm for Walz, stating he had been “Walzified” and “Walzpilled.”

Rising Star in the Democratic Party

Following their latest gathering in New York, Alex Soros expressed his pleasure at hosting Walz, who is seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party. With speculation about Walz’s potential aspirations for the vice-presidential nomination in the upcoming election, this meeting has further fueled discussions about his national ambitions. Soros referred to it as an “honour” to welcome the governor into his home, highlighting the significance of their connection.

