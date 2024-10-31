Magnitude 2.9 Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles On Halloween Night

Los Angeles experienced a minor earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on Halloween night, jolting residents at 3:59 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The tremor, although mild, has stirred concerns due to recent warnings of a potential larger quake in the region.

The quake struck less than a mile from South Pasadena and Alhambra, and within two miles of Pasadena and East Los Angeles. Although classified as a light earthquake, its proximity to populated areas made it noticeable, especially given the timing on a busy Halloween evening.

Earthquake Patterns In Los Angeles: What the Data Shows

In the last 10 days, no earthquakes over a magnitude of 3.0 have occurred nearby. However, according to recent data, the Los Angeles area typically records an average of 59 earthquakes each year in the 2.0 to 3.0 magnitude range. The depth of this particular quake was registered at 6.4 miles below ground, which contributed to its relatively mild impact on the surface.

Larger Quake Warning Raises Halloween Concerns

Adding to the unease, a recent warning suggests the possibility of an earthquake of up to 6.0 magnitude in the area, which could significantly impact communities between San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles. Earthquake Prediction, a seismic analysis website, warned that a quake of this potential magnitude could occur at any time, advising residents to remain alert.

The USGS is urging residents who felt the earthquake to report their experiences, helping officials better understand the impact on different areas. While a 2.9 quake is unlikely to cause significant damage, these reports contribute valuable data for future seismic assessments and preparedness.

