Friday, May 16, 2025
Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

So far, no reports of casualties or damage have emerged.

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 00:47:40 IST, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 36.56°N and longitude of 70.99°E, at a significant depth of 120 kilometres.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the NCS shared, “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 16/05/2025 00:47:40 IST, Lat: 36.56 N, Long: 70.99 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

So far, no reports of casualties or damage have emerged. Earthquakes are relatively common in the region due to its location near the active tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates.

Further details are awaited as local authorities monitor the situation.

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50
Kashmiri Waiter In Doha Thanks Trump For Peace, Says White House Press Secretary
