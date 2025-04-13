Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported

Earlier on Friday, the country also experienced a magnitude 4.1 tremor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, increasing the likelihood of aftershocks.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Since the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28, the region has recorded a staggering 468 aftershocks as of Saturday, as reported by local sources.

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake nearby of Meiktila, Burma (Myanmar). Shaking registered as very strong. No immediate reports on casualties or damages. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Standby for additional information. pic.twitter.com/p8xCdyaPmy — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) April 13, 2025

