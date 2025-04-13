Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported

Earlier on Friday, the country also experienced a magnitude 4.1 tremor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, increasing the likelihood of aftershocks.

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported

Myanmar earthquake


A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Earlier on Friday, the country also experienced a magnitude 4.1 tremor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, increasing the likelihood of aftershocks.

Since the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28, the region has recorded a staggering 468 aftershocks as of Saturday, as reported by local sources.

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)

Filed under

Latest world news Myanmar Earthquake

A passenger was detained

Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also...
Adriana Fernandez

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack
Myanmar earthquake

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported
Bella Thorne

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is...
Nikita Casap and US Presi

Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump,...
Nicky Katt

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also Arrests Buyer In Major Bust

Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also...

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is What Exactly Happened

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is...

Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump, Says FBI

Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump,...

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,...

Entertainment

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is What Exactly Happened

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?