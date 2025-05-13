Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

Mexico is located in a seismically active zone known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates frequently interact, leading to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico, on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).


A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico, on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), raising initial concerns due to its proximity to the coastline.

The seismic event was recorded in the Pacific Ocean near the western coast of Jalisco, a region known for its geological activity. So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties.

Local authorities and emergency response teams are monitoring the situation and advising residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks. While the earthquake was felt in parts of the Jalisco region, it did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to preliminary assessments.

Mexico is located in a seismically active zone known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates frequently interact, leading to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Residents in the affected area are urged to follow official updates and safety protocols. The EMSC continues to monitor seismic activity in the region.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Jalisco coast Mexico earthquake

NASA has unveiled three m

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio
In a major political deve

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister
newsx

‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts...
A magnitude 5.9 earthquak

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported
newsx

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR...
In a landmark decision th

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts Online

‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts...

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR Gavai To Take Charge On May 14

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR...

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of Fame

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom