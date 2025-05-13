Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

Mexico is located in a seismically active zone known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates frequently interact, leading to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico, on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico, on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), raising initial concerns due to its proximity to the coastline.

The seismic event was recorded in the Pacific Ocean near the western coast of Jalisco, a region known for its geological activity. So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties.

Local authorities and emergency response teams are monitoring the situation and advising residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks. While the earthquake was felt in parts of the Jalisco region, it did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to preliminary assessments.

Residents in the affected area are urged to follow official updates and safety protocols. The EMSC continues to monitor seismic activity in the region.

