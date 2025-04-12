Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region, GFZ Reports
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.95 struck the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), raised concerns in the seismically active region, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), GFZ reported.