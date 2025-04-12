Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea's New Britain Region, GFZ Reports

Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region, GFZ Reports

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.95 struck the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), raised concerns in the seismically active region, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Magnitude 5.95 earthquake strikes New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 10 km, says German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).


Papua New Guinea Earthquake: A 5.95-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), GFZ reported.

This is a developing story.

