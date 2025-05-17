Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Central Peru; No Major Damage Reported

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck central Peru on Saturday, shaking parts of the Andean region of Ayacucho, but no major damage was reported.

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck central Peru on Saturday, shaking parts of the Andean region of Ayacucho, but no major damage has been reported, Reuters reported, citing the state-run Geophysical Institute of Peru.

The quake occurred 23 kilometers (14 miles) south of Puquio, in the province of Lucanas, at a depth of 97 kilometres (60 miles), the institute said on its website.

“The earthquake was felt as far as the central coast (of Peru), but it was mild. There may have been some landslides along some roads, but no damage has been reported in Puquio,” said Hernando Tavera, head of the Geophysical Institute, in an interview with local radio station RPP.

“Due to the depth, the earthquake has not been felt strongly on the surface,” Tavera added.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) initially reported the quake as a magnitude 6.1 event at a much shallower depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles). However, local authorities emphasised the deeper epicentre as a key reason for the limited surface impact.

While Peru is located along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” strong quakes are not uncommon.