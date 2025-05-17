Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Central Peru; No Major Damage Reported

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Central Peru; No Major Damage Reported

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck central Peru on Saturday, shaking parts of the Andean region of Ayacucho, but no major damage was reported.

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Central Peru; No Major Damage Reported

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck central Peru on Saturday, shaking parts of the Andean region of Ayacucho, but no major damage was reported.


A magnitude 6 earthquake struck central Peru on Saturday, shaking parts of the Andean region of Ayacucho, but no major damage has been reported, Reuters reported, citing the state-run Geophysical Institute of Peru.

The quake occurred 23 kilometers (14 miles) south of Puquio, in the province of Lucanas, at a depth of 97 kilometres (60 miles), the institute said on its website.

“The earthquake was felt as far as the central coast (of Peru), but it was mild. There may have been some landslides along some roads, but no damage has been reported in Puquio,” said Hernando Tavera, head of the Geophysical Institute, in an interview with local radio station RPP.

“Due to the depth, the earthquake has not been felt strongly on the surface,” Tavera added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) initially reported the quake as a magnitude 6.1 event at a much shallower depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles). However, local authorities emphasised the deeper epicentre as a key reason for the limited surface impact.

While Peru is located along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” strong quakes are not uncommon.

Filed under

Geophysical Institute of Peru Lucanas Peru Earthquake

Journalist Joakim Medin,

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan
newsx

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025
Arab leaders called for a

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit
newsx

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected
Russian negotiators repor

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report
newsx

Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom