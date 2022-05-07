As per a Colombo Page report, Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to resign from his post as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at a special cabinet meeting headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Mahinda Rajapaksa has reportedly agreed to step down as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at the request of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in view of the deepening economic crisis in the country. As per a Colombo Page report, Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to resign from his post as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at a special cabinet meeting headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Notably, emergency has been imposed in the island nation from Friday midnight.

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation will also mark the dissolution of the Sri Lankan Cabinet as well. According to political sources cited by the Colombo Page. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to announce his resignation from his post in a special statement on Monday, followed by a cabinet reshuffle in the next week.

Political sources cited by Sri Lankan media outlets suggest that Cabinet ministers Prasanna Ranatunga, Nalaka Godahewa, and Ramesh Pathirana, have all agreed to Mahinda Rajapaksa’s decision of resigning as the Prime Minister of the country.





