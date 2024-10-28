Mahrang Baloch & Activists Face ‘Suppression’ On Pakistan’s 4th Schedule Watchlist

Mahrang Baloch, expressed grave concerns over her inclusion, along with fellow activists including Sibghatullah Shah Jee, on Pakistan's 4th Schedule—a government anti-terror watchlist managed by the National Counter Terrorism Authority.

Prominent human rights activist and leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Mahrang Baloch, expressed grave concerns over her inclusion, along with fellow activists including Sibghatullah Shah Jee, on Pakistan’s 4th Schedule—a government anti-terror watchlist managed by the National Counter Terrorism Authority.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Baloch criticized the military-backed government’s actions as a blatant attempt to suppress peaceful activism in the country.

She stated that her inclusion, along with Sibghatullah Shah Jee and other activists on Pakistan’s 4th Schedule, highlighted how the country misuses its anti-terror laws against critics, which reveals Pakistan’s “hollow” claims of being a democracy.

Baloch argued that such measures are not only aimed at intimidating rights defenders but also violate fundamental freedoms of expression and association. Despite the oppressive tactics, Baloch affirmed her unwavering commitment to peaceful activism.

“The inclusion of my name, Sibghatullah Shah Jee, and those of other peaceful rights activists on Pakistan’s 4th Schedule—the anti-terror watchlist by the National Counter Terrorism Authority—is the latest attempt by the military-backed government to suppress peaceful activism,” she said.

“This blatant misuse of anti-terror laws, including the 4th Schedule, against myself and other peaceful critics exposes Pakistan’s hollow claims of being a democracy. These laws have repeatedly been weaponised to intimidate and silence rights defenders, violating our fundamental freedoms of expression and association. However, these oppressive tactics will not deter us,” she added.

Baloch also called for international organizations as well as human rights organizations to condemn these actions, urging them to hold the Pakistan government accountable for misusing their anti-terror laws.

“The international community and human rights organizations must condemn these actions and hold the Pakistani government accountable for misusing anti-terror laws. Our commitment to peaceful activism remains unshaken; these unlawful measures will neither undermine our movement nor deter us,” she said on X.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee also took to X, stating that the anti-terror watchlist by the National Counter Terrorism Authority was a “Tool of Suppression Against Peaceful Political Workers.”

The Committee further accused Pakistan of using “anti-terrorism laws against political workers in Balochistan without providing any concrete evidence” and of “blatantly conflating peaceful civil and political activism with terrorism.”

It further stated that global organizations like the United Nations Human Rights Council and Amnesty International had also raised concerns about the anti-terrorism laws against political workers and demanded the Pakistani government remove their names from such lists.

The Baloch people have long accused the Pakistani government of neglecting their region, which is rich in resources but suffers from poverty and violence.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is a political and social organization based in Balochistan. It was formed to advocate for the rights of the Baloch people and to promote unity among various Baloch nationalist groups. The committee focuses on issues such as political autonomy, cultural preservation, and social justice for the Baloch community.

