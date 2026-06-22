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Home > World News > Major Blow To Iran-US Deal? Israel Says It Won’t Withdraw From Lebanon’s ‘Security Zone’

Major Blow To Iran-US Deal? Israel Says It Won’t Withdraw From Lebanon’s ‘Security Zone’

Israel said it will maintain the Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah follows the agreement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed troops would remain in southern Lebanon for security reasons.

Israel Insists Troops Will Stay In Southern Lebanon (Image: AFP)
Israel Insists Troops Will Stay In Southern Lebanon (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 17:40 IST

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel intends to honour the ceasefire in Lebanon as long as Hezbollah does not violate its terms, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to ensure security.

Saar made the remarks during discussions with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and later outlined Israel’s position in a post on X. He stressed that Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon but would not pull back from areas it considers essential for protecting its citizens from Hezbollah.

Israel says security concerns, not territorial ambitions, are behind troop presence

Addressing Israel’s continued presence in southern Lebanon, Saar wrote: “We don’t have territorial ambitions in Lebanon, but we will not withdraw from the security zone and expose our citizens to Hezbollah’s attacks and possible invasion.”

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He further argued that Lebanon’s sovereignty has been weakened over the years due to what he described as Iran’s influence through Hezbollah. Saar said dismantling Hezbollah’s military structure would benefit both countries and added: “It’s in the interest of both Lebanon and Israel that Hezbollah’s terror state be dismantled.”

Netanyahu says Israel’s conflict is with Hezbollah, not the Lebanese state

Echoing Saar’s comments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would stay in the southern Lebanon security zone for as long as required. Speaking at the Jerusalem News Syndicate’s International Policy Summit 2026, he emphasised that Israel’s fight is against Hezbollah rather than Lebanon itself.

“We don’t have a war with Lebanon. We have a war with Hezbollah, which terrorises Lebanon and seeks our destruction,” Netanyahu said. He added that Israel would welcome peace with Lebanon if the Iran-backed group is eventually disarmed or dismantled.

Netanyahu highlights operations against Iran and vows to block nuclear weapons

The Israeli Prime Minister also pointed to recent military actions against Iran, saying Israel, with support from the United States, carried out what he described as the largest air strike in the country’s history.

“We destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure,” Netanyahu asserted, claiming the operation had effectively “shattered Iran’s terror axis”. His remarks came as US-Iran technical talks continue in Switzerland over a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at reducing regional tensions.

Israel maintains firm stance as diplomacy continues in Switzerland

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Netanyahu insisted Israel’s position on Iran’s nuclear programme remains unchanged. “I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The Prime Minister had delivered a similar message earlier at a memorial event for his brother, Yoni Netanyahu, where he reiterated Israel’s commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while maintaining military pressure on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Keir Starmer’s Rise, Rule And Resignation: What Brought Down Britain’s PM?    

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Major Blow To Iran-US Deal? Israel Says It Won’t Withdraw From Lebanon’s ‘Security Zone’
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Major Blow To Iran-US Deal? Israel Says It Won’t Withdraw From Lebanon’s ‘Security Zone’
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