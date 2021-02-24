Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli received a major setback after the Supreme court reinstated the dissolved House Of Representatives, the lower house of the Nepalese Parliament.

Nepal’s top court on Tuesday reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives in a major jolt to Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who was embattled and preparing for snap polls. A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR nullified the government’s decision to dissolve the 275-member lower house of the parliament. the court further ordered the government to summon the house session within the next 13 days.

Nepal dived into a political crisis in December 2020 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the lower house on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a power tussle within the ruling communist party. this move by Prime Minister Oli triggered protests from a large section of the Communist Party headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who also co-chairs the ruling party.

In a letter to President Bhandari where the PM recommended to dissolve the house, he stated that he controlled over 64 % of the majority in the House and there was no possibility of forming a new government. he further underlined that the country needed a fresh mandate of the people to ensure stability.

Prime Minister Oli constantly defeated his manoeuvre to dissolve the House of Representatives, stating that some leaders of his party were seeking to form a parallel government. 13 writ petitions which also includes the one filed by Mr Whip Dev Prasad Gurung, chief of Nepal communist Party were submitted at the Apex Court seeking the restoration of the lower house of parliament.

The five-judge constitutional bench which conducted a hearing over the matter from January 17 to February 19 comprised Jt. Bishwombhar Prasad Shreshtha, Jt. Anil Kumar Sinha, Jt. Sapana Malla and Jt.Tej Bahadur KC.

