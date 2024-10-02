Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Major Scare In Japan As US Bomb From World War II Explodes At Airport, Near 100 Flights Canceled

An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II, buried at a Japanese airport, detonated on Wednesday, creating a large crater in a taxiway and leading to the cancellation of over 80 flights. However, there are no injuries, according to Japanese authorities.

Major Scare In Japan As US Bomb From World War II Explodes At Airport, Near 100 Flights Canceled

Officials from the Land and Transport Ministry in Japan mentioned that no aircraft were nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan. An investigation by the Self-Defense Forces and police confirms the explosion was caused by a 500-pound U.S. bomb, and there is no further threat. They are working to determine what triggered the sudden detonation.

Blast sending asphalt debris into the air

Footage captured by a nearby aviation school shows the blast sending asphalt debris into the air. Television reports show a crater about 7 meters wide and 1 meter deep on the taxiway.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi notes that over 80 flights were canceled, with the airport aiming to resume operations by Thursday morning.

Miyazaki Airport, built in 1943 as an Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field, was used by kamikaze pilots for suicide missions. Defence ministry officials report that unexploded bombs from World War II, dropped by the US military, have been discovered in the area. Hundreds of tonnes of such bombs remain buried across Japan, often found during construction.

Throughout Japan, hundreds of tons of unexploded bombs from the war remain buried and are occasionally uncovered at construction sites.

US bombs in Japan

Several unexploded bombs from World War II, dropped by the US military, have been uncovered in Japan, according to Defence Ministry officials. These bombs are frequently found at construction sites, with hundreds of tons still buried across the country.

Miyazaki Airport temporarily closed its runway after an explosion created a 7-meter-wide and 1-meter-deep crater on a taxiway. A bomb disposal team from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force confirmed that the explosion was caused by an American bomb likely buried during a wartime air raid.

No injuries were reported, but live footage showed a plane taxiing nearby just two minutes before the explosion, as per local broadcaster MRT. The incident has grounded 87 flights, but repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday morning, according to government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Flights from JAL, ANA, and other airlines connecting Miyazaki to cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka have been affected. Miyazaki Airport, located on the southeast end of Kyushu island, was once a Japanese navy base and is known for its history with kamikaze pilots.

Read More: Why Israel Barred UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres From Entering The Country

Filed under

Japan Miyazaki Airport US Bomb World War II

Also Read

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox