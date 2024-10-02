An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II, buried at a Japanese airport, detonated on Wednesday, creating a large crater in a taxiway and leading to the cancellation of over 80 flights. However, there are no injuries, according to Japanese authorities.

Officials from the Land and Transport Ministry in Japan mentioned that no aircraft were nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan. An investigation by the Self-Defense Forces and police confirms the explosion was caused by a 500-pound U.S. bomb, and there is no further threat. They are working to determine what triggered the sudden detonation.

Blast sending asphalt debris into the air

Footage captured by a nearby aviation school shows the blast sending asphalt debris into the air. Television reports show a crater about 7 meters wide and 1 meter deep on the taxiway.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi notes that over 80 flights were canceled, with the airport aiming to resume operations by Thursday morning.

Miyazaki Airport, built in 1943 as an Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field, was used by kamikaze pilots for suicide missions. Defence ministry officials report that unexploded bombs from World War II, dropped by the US military, have been discovered in the area. Hundreds of tonnes of such bombs remain buried across Japan, often found during construction.

US bombs in Japan

