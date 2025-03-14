Home
  NWS Issues Warnings As Major Storm Threatens US With Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Wildfire Risk

NWS Issues Warnings As Major Storm Threatens US With Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Wildfire Risk

The storm system is expected to produce powerful winds reaching up to 80 mph (130 kph) from the Canadian border to the Rio Grande.

(AP Photo)


The National Weather Service has issued warnings for more than 100 million people, cautioning them to prepare for dangerous conditions, as a massive storm system is sweeping across the US, bringing a mix of severe weather threats, including tornadoes in the Mississippi Valley, blizzards in the northern Plains, and extreme wildfire risks in Texas and Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The storm system is expected to produce powerful winds reaching up to 80 mph (130 kph) from the Canadian border to the Rio Grande, the report said, adding that the system has already caused significant disruption, including a confirmed EF-0 tornado in Pico Rivera, East Los Angeles, on Thursday, with peak winds of 85 mph (137 kph). Flooding has also impacted the Greater Los Angeles area.

Forecasters anticipate the severe weather threat will persist into the weekend, with tornado risks and damaging winds extending southward to New Orleans and Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding along parts of the East Coast by Sunday.

Tornadoes Likely as Storms Escalate

According to the report, multiple severe storms are expected on Friday afternoon, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail—potentially up to baseball size—are predicted, with the greatest risk in eastern Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Around 17 million people are believed to be at risk, the report further stated, citing the Storm Prediction Center estimates.

By Saturday, the tornado threat will shift southward, affecting the Gulf Coast states, including New Orleans and parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Blizzards to Hammer Northern Plains

The same system, the report said, will likely unleash heavy snow and blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains, particularly in the Dakotas and Minnesota. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Arizona and Utah, where snowfall could exceed a foot (30 cm). Motorists are advised to carry emergency supplies in case of being stranded due to icy conditions and poor visibility.

Wildfire Danger in the Southern Plains

Meanwhile, the storm is also creating near-historic wildfire conditions in the Southern Plains and parts of the Southwest. Sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and gusts over 80 mph (128 kph) are expected to intensify fire risks across northern Texas, much of Oklahoma, and southeast Kansas.

A broader fire risk zone extends from eastern New Mexico into Texas and up to southern Iowa.

Dangerous Conditions Expected

The NWS has warned of hazardous travel conditions due to high winds, debris, and dust storms. “This is likely to be the worst dust storm so far this year,” AP quoted Randall Hergert, a lead forecaster with the NWS in Albuquerque, as saying.

 

Blizzards NWS Warnings Tornadoes US Storm warning Wildfire Risk

