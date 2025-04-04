‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

For years, the bright red "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat has been a powerful political symbol in the United States. Originally popularized by President Donald Trump, the cap became a recognizable statement worn by his supporters at rallies, protests, and political events.

For years, the bright red “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat has been a powerful political symbol in the United States. Originally popularized by President Donald Trump, the cap became a recognizable statement worn by his supporters at rallies, protests, and political events. To many, it represents patriotism and national pride, but for critics, it has come to symbolize divisiveness and extreme nationalism.

Now, a new movement is gaining traction, with people around the world wearing Anti-MAGA hats in response. These parody caps mock Trump’s slogan and push back against what some view as an aggressive U.S. influence on global affairs.

One version of the Anti-MAGA hat has the phrase “Make America Go Away” printed across the front. While the slogan started as a joke in Greenland, it has since spread to Canada and beyond, reflecting a growing political statement against Trump’s policies.

Viral Post in Greenland Sparks a Trend

The popularity of the “Make America Go Away” hat took off after a Facebook post by Aannguaq Reimer-Johansen, a consultant at Greenland’s KNI trading conglomerate.

Make America Go Away 😌 pic.twitter.com/WMwEGtekuU — Isabelle De Saint Aubin🇨🇵⚜ (@bluemint5011) March 24, 2025

Reimer-Johansen shared an image of the red parody cap ahead of a visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance to Greenland. His post encouraged locals to reject American influence, stating, “Citizens: Vance’s wife’s visit is a charm offensive. If you take a smiling selfie with them, you are sending a signal to the whole world that you love America and want to be part of it. Therefore don’t show interest. We have already shown our position through a large demonstration. Let’s stand firm and stick together.”

This message quickly gained attention, fueling a conversation about U.S. foreign policy and its impact on Greenland. Many Greenlanders, wary of American political and economic interests in their country, saw the Anti-MAGA hat as a powerful statement of resistance.

Anti-MAGA Hats Gain Popularity in Canada

While the hats first gained attention in Greenland, they have since become even more popular in Canada. Online retailers have begun selling versions of the parody headgear, appealing to those who oppose Trump’s influence in North America.

On Amazon Canada, one of the most popular listings is titled, “Make America Go Away Hat, Maple Leaf Cap.”

The product description reads, “Bold Political Statement – Show your Canadian pride with this ‘Make America Go Away’ hat featuring a maple leaf, perfect for anti-Trump supporters.”

Another version of the hat carries the message:

“Canada Is Not for Sale.”

These hats became widely discussed after a controversial remark by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Canada’s economic relationship with the United States.

Trump’s “51st State” Comment Fuels Backlash

The backlash against Trump’s MAGA movement in Canada intensified after he made a bold claim about the country. During a speech, Trump suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States, citing economic reasons for his statement.

“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen. Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”

This remark angered many Canadians, who felt that Trump was disregarding their country’s sovereignty. In response, parody hats and anti-Trump merchandise saw a spike in sales, with more people embracing the “Make America Go Away” slogan as a message of defiance.