Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
‘Make America Great Depression Again’: SNL Rips Trump Trump’s Tariff Plan In Savage Roast

James Austin Johnson once again brought Donald Trump to life on Saturday Night Live, turning the former president’s latest tariff announcement into comedy gold. The cold open took sharp jabs at Trump’s rhetoric, blending political satire with the absurd.

'Make America Great Depression Again': SNL Rips Trump Trump's Tariff Plan In Savage Roast

James Austin Johnson’s Trump returns to SNL, mocking his tariff plan with sharp satire and surprise guest appearances.


James Austin Johnson returned to “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) this weekend, once again stepping into the role of former President Donald Trump. The show’s cold open humorously reimagined Trump’s recent “Liberation Day” tariff announcement, which was delivered from the Rose Garden.

Johnson’s portrayal featured exaggerated takes on Trump’s rhetoric, including a quip about how his tariff policy would “make America Great Depression again.” The sketch played off Trump’s real-life announcement last week, in which he declared a 10% tariff on all imports into the United States. Goods from around 60 countries and trading blocs with significant trade deficits with the U.S. would face even higher tariffs under his proposal.

SNL Sketches’ Satirical Take on Trump’s Controversial Remarks

The SNL sketch did not shy away from referencing Trump’s past controversial comments. At one point, Johnson’s Trump joked, “We’ll be the ones eating the cats and the dogs,” an allusion to remarks Trump made in Springfield, Ohio, during a presidential debate in September about Haitian immigrants.

Johnson’s Trump also declared that no country would be “safe” from his tariff policies, including McDonald Island—a remote, uninhabited Australian territory. He further joked about visiting the island, saying, “Can you imagine that, a Big Mac in a Hula skirt? Ooh la la.” The sketch even included an image of an imagined McDonald’s-themed tropical scene to drive home the humor.

A Nod to Country Music Drama

The sketch also took an unexpected turn, referencing country singer Morgan Wallen’s recent appearance on “SNL.” Johnson’s Trump exclaimed, “Get me to God’s country,” a phrase echoing Wallen’s recent Instagram story. The country star made headlines after he abruptly exited the “SNL” stage without acknowledging cast members following his musical performance.

A source previously told CNN that Wallen’s exit was not meant as a slight; he had been using the same studio path all week during rehearsals to enter and exit. Nonetheless, the moment became a talking point on social media, making its way into the SNL parody.

Mike Myers Returns as Elon Musk in SNL Sketch

In another highlight of the cold open, SNL alum and comedic actor Mike Myers returned to the show, this time portraying billionaire Elon Musk. Donning a cheesehead hat, Myers’ Musk joked about coming back from Wisconsin, where the real Musk had recently been involved in the state’s Supreme Court election.

The episode was hosted by Jack Black, marking his first time in the role in 20 years. Musical performances came from legendary artist Elton John and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, rounding out an episode that blended sharp political satire with high-profile guest appearances.

Also Read: ‘We Are Not Government Of The World’: US Urges ‘Rich Nations’ Like India and China to Share the Burden in Myanmar Earthquake Relief

Filed under

Liberation Day tariff Saturday Night Live

