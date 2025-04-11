‘Make America Rich Again’: AI Videos Of Tired American Workers Go Viral Amid US-China Trade War | Watch

Just as the tariff fight heated up, something else caught people’s attention online—strange AI-generated videos that seem to show American factory workers looking exhausted and burned out.

Just as the tariff fight heated up, strange AI-generated videos that seem to show American factory workers looking exhausted and burned out.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shaken things up again on the global trade front. While he gave more than 75 countries a break from new tariffs for 90 days, he left China out—and actually raised the tax on Chinese goods to a whopping 125%. The move is already causing a stir, and it’s coming at the same time as a wave of viral AI-generated videos showing worn-out workers in American factories is blowing up online.

Trump’s 90-Day Tariff Break Doesn’t Include China

Trump’s announcement comes after a lot of backlash over his plans to increase tariffs. To ease the tension, he decided to put a 90-day pause on the new rates—but not for China. Instead, he turned up the pressure on Beijing, slapping a massive 125% tax on Chinese imports.

This is one of the biggest tariff hikes Trump has made yet, and it’s already raising concerns about what it could mean for prices in the U.S. and how China might respond.

China Hits Back: “We Don’t Back Down”

It didn’t take long for China to fire back. The Chinese Foreign Ministry made it clear they’re not afraid of a fight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We don’t back down,” said spokesperson Mao Ning in a fiery statement. She even posted a video of Mao Zedong to underline her point.

While China hasn’t said exactly how they’ll respond, it’s clear they’re not taking this lightly.

AI Videos Show “Tired” American Workers—Go Viral

Just as the tariff fight heated up, something else caught people’s attention online—strange AI-generated videos that seem to show American factory workers looking exhausted and burned out.

These clips, which are reportedly being spread by a Chinese TikTok user, show people working long hours under a sign that reads “Make America Strong Again.” At the end of one video, logos for Nvidia, Tesla, and Nike fall off a wall, followed by the message: “Make America Rich Again.”

Chinese people are creating AI generated videos mocking Americans because of the tariff war😭 pic.twitter.com/hr3q3NtszE — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 10, 2025

The videos are getting a lot of attention, and people online have plenty to say.

“This is not the way to go,” one person commented. Another asked, “Why they got us in the video like that?” And someone else just said, “This is objectively hilarious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StartupNews Fyi (@startupnews.fyi)

Whether people are laughing, cringing, or both—it’s clear the videos are hitting a nerve.

Experts Say This Could Get Worse

Economists are warning that this latest move could make things between the U.S. and China even worse. Some say the tariffs could help protect American industries, but others think it’ll just lead to higher prices for everyone—and more trade battles ahead.

“This is a risky move,” said one trade expert. “It could backfire if it turns into a full-blown economic fight.”

ALSO READ: Russia, US Swap Prisoners In Move To Strengthen Bilateral Relations