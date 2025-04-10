Donald Trump has long complained about weak water pressure ruining his showers—now, he’s taking action. The president’s latest executive order rolls back federal limits on showerhead water flow, calling it a win against "radical green" regulations.

Trump rolls back federal Showers water limits, calling it a win against overregulation. Critics say it wastes water and raises costs.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order rolling back federal water-pressure restrictions on showerheads, a move the White House says will “make America’s showers great again.”

The order, signed in the Oval Office, directs the Department of Energy to eliminate regulations that have limited the water flow of showerheads to 2.5 gallons per minute. These restrictions were originally implemented as part of federal water-conservation efforts.

Trump’s Longstanding Complaint About Low Water Pressure in Showers

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with water-pressure standards, arguing they lead to inefficient showers.

“In my case, I like to take a nice shower, to take care of my beautiful hair,” he said while signing the order. “I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

Trump has been vocal on the issue since his first term, frequently criticizing regulations that, in his view, turn everyday appliances into inconveniences. In 2020, he spoke outside the White House about the need for stronger water flow, “My hair—I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect, perfect,” he said.

In a speech in Detroit in June 2024, he reiterated his frustration, “I take a shower, I want that beautiful head of hair to be just lathered. I get this best stuff you can buy and I dump it all over. And then I turn on the water and the damn water drips out. I can’t get the stuff out of my hair. It’s a horrible thing.”

White House Defends Showers Executive Order as Ending ‘Bureaucratic Nightmare’

The White House has framed the order as a victory against what it calls “radical green” policies that over-regulate basic household items.

“This order frees Americans from excessive regulations that turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare,” a White House statement read, adding that the decision effectively ends “the Obama-Biden war on showers.”

Trump’s executive order is part of a broader push to eliminate efficiency standards for household appliances such as dishwashers and toilets, which he argues make daily tasks unnecessarily difficult.

Experts Say Water Standards Save Money and the Environment

Despite Trump’s criticism, consumer advocates and environmental groups argue that federal showerhead standards help Americans save money and protect natural resources. The Appliance Standards Awareness Project (ASAP) has countered Trump’s stance, emphasizing that modern showerheads are designed to maintain water pressure while reducing waste.

“Showerhead standards save consumers money on their water and energy bills and help the environment,” ASAP noted in a 2024 report. “Testing has repeatedly shown that today’s models can provide an excellent shower.”

