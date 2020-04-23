WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned all the countries that coronavirus will stay on the planet for a long time. He also added to make no mistake during this pandemic.

The chief of the UN agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently hinted that COVID-19 will remain on the planet for a long time. To the countries where the number of cases was under control are currently experiencing a comeback of the virus. Moreover, there are many other countries whose recovery rate can’t be predicted till now and the graph of number of cases is upwards, Tedros said in Geneva while attending a press conference.

He also added, the stage of coronavirus can’t be determined as some countries are still in their first phase of fight and other countries are now facing a resurgence of cases. He then warned all the countries, Make no mistake, the virus will be there with us for a long time. He added that WHO had warned a global emergency on January 30 itself considering the increasing number of cases for the countries to prepare and plan well.

He said that US President Donald Trump also threatened the agency to withdraw the funding of WHO even after no facts and figures were hidden from Trump. Tedros said that the focus is currently on the battle against coronavirus so every country is advised to make no mistake during this pandemic.

The global tally, the total number of cases has reached 2,636,989 with the death toll at 184,186. Governments across the globe are trying hard to control the spread of coronavirus that originated from Wuhan China in December 2019. The epicenter of coronavirus has now moved from China to the United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

