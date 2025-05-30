Make Sure The Door Remains Closed: Trump Gives A Cheeky Advice To Emmanuel Macron Over Slap Video, Elon Musk Bursts Into Laughter

The video from Hanoi shows an official opening the aircraft door to reveal President Macron inside, talking to someone off-camera. Brigitte, dressed in red, appears to reach out and push her husband.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered a lighthearted piece of advice to French President Emmanuel Macron after a video clip showing Macron’s wife, Brigitte, seemingly pushing him near an open aircraft door went viral.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” Trump quipped during a press conference held in the Oval Office.

Trump Downplays Incident, Praises the Macrons

When asked about the viral moment, Trump reassured the press that all was well. “He’s fine too. They’re fine,” he said, referring to the French President and his wife. “They’re two really good people. I know them very well,” he added, aiming to put the matter to rest.

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the incident, explaining that the brief interaction between him and Brigitte Macron was merely a playful moment. Speaking to reporters, he clarified that they were “squabbling and, rather, joking” as they arrived in Vietnam. The couple, who have been married since 2007, were not involved in any serious disagreement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Macron criticized the overblown reaction to the video, warning that it was being exaggerated into what he called “a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe.” He pointed out that such viral moments could mislead the public, especially in today’s fast-moving social media landscape where misinformation can spread rapidly.

BREAKING:@pdoocy just asked Donald Trump about Brigitte Macron slapping @EmmanuelMacron earlier this week. TRUMP: “Make sure the door remains closed.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/V05Hna79DG — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 30, 2025

What Happened on the Hanoi Tarmac?

The video from Hanoi shows an official opening the aircraft door to reveal President Macron inside, talking to someone off-camera. Brigitte, dressed in red, appears to reach out and push her husband.

One hand covers part of his face while the other is placed near his jaw. Macron visibly recoils and turns his head, but quickly realizes he’s on camera, offering a smile and a quick wave.

People will get lots of jokes off about Macron getting slapped by his wife but real talk: If you’re in a relationship where someone puts hands on you, LEAVE. It’s not normal and there’s no excuse for it. People who love and respect you don’t hit you. pic.twitter.com/wCJj0sPnvK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 26, 2025

Following the incident, the Macrons emerged at the top of the aircraft stairs. President Macron offered his arm to Brigitte, who declined, and the couple proceeded down the steps side-by-side without issue.

President Macron used the moment to highlight how viral content can be misinterpreted. He noted that several videos of him have recently been manipulated or misused online to promote false narratives. “This is the danger of social media in modern politics,” he stated.