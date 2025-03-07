Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  'Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance': China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff War

‘Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance’: China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff War

As tensions rise between China and the United States, particularly after the US doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for closer ties between India and China.

‘Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance’: China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff War

Chinese Finance Minister


As tensions rise between China and the United States, particularly after the US doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for closer ties between India and China.

During a National People’s Congress meeting on Friday, Wang emphasized that India and China should work together to “oppose hegemonism and power politics.” He proposed that if the two largest economies in Asia collaborated, it would lead to a brighter future for the “Global South” and contribute to the democratization of international relations.

China’s Outreach to India

Wang highlighted the importance of cooperation between India and China, saying, “making the dragon and elephant dance is the only right choice.” He stressed that both countries should focus on mutual support rather than competing or guarding against each other.

In his comments, he referred to recent positive developments in their bilateral relations, such as military disengagement in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok, as well as a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia’s Kazan last October.

While India’s official response to Wang’s statement is yet to come, India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier mentioned that the Indian government is working to create a more predictable and positive course for the relationship with China. This includes measures like resuming pilgrimages to Chinese-controlled sites, restarting direct flights, and facilitating the exchange of journalists.

US-China Tariff War Escalates

The timing of Wang’s comments coincides with an escalating tariff war between China and the United States. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an order to increase tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 20% in retaliation for China’s failure to curb the export of fentanyl.

In response, China imposed tariffs on American agricultural products, including soybeans, pork, and wheat, and filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Trump’s Ongoing Tariff Strategy

The tariff battle between the US and China mirrors the conflicts from Trump’s first term in office. The US also imposed tariffs on other countries, including India, and President Trump has vowed to continue using tariffs as a tool to address trade imbalances.

The move has sparked debates over its impact on manufacturing and industrial sectors, as seen during Trump’s earlier term, where tariffs resulted in both job gains and losses.

ALSO READ: Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

