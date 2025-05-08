Home
Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared Enemies

Malala also called upon the global community to encourage dialogue and diplomatic efforts, stressing, “Peace remains our only path to shared security and prosperity.”

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai


As India and Pakistan face escalating tensions following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has appealed for unity and peace between the neighboring nations.

Malala Appeals for Peace After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Speaking to Sky News UK, Malala expressed her condolences to the victims and called for both countries to focus on their real enemy — hatred and violence. She emphasized that civilians, especially children, should be protected during these turbulent times.

“Hatred and violence are our shared enemies, not each other,” Malala said in her statement. She urged the governments of India and Pakistan to take decisive steps to reduce hostilities, safeguard civilian lives, and reject forces trying to drive division.

She added, “I send heartfelt condolences to all the families mourning innocent lives in both India and Pakistan. My thoughts are with friends, family, educators, and advocates—especially the girls we work with in Pakistan—during this time of uncertainty.”

Malala also called upon the global community to encourage dialogue and diplomatic efforts, stressing, “Peace remains our only path to shared security and prosperity.”

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

On May 7, India initiated Operation Sindoor, a calculated military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation followed the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on nine identified terror hideouts, as confirmed by official sources.

Following India’s airstrikes, the Pakistani military responded with intense cross-border shelling. Heavy artillery and mortar attacks were reported along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the deaths of at least 15 Indian civilians and injuries to 43 others.

Indian defence officials reported,  “Shelling began last night and struck civilian zones in Poonch and Tangdhar, causing significant casualties and property damage.”

Several districts including Rajouri, Uri, Karnah, and Tangdhar also bore the brunt of the Pakistani attacks, escalating the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir’s border regions.

As violence intensifies, Malala Yousafzai’s statement serves as a global reminder that diplomacy and unity are essential. Her appeal underscores the urgency for both nations to come together, not just for peace, but for the protection of innocent lives on both sides of the border.

