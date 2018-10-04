The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was booked for 17 offences on Thursday, including money laundering. Her husaband, Najib Razak, is already facing more than 25 charges against him in relation to state fund and was also present in the court. Though, the couple has denied to any wrongdoing.

She was seen in courts surrounded by dozens of armed police officials, chuckling, waving and bowing kisses at the media

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s wofe landed into trouble on Thursday, October 4 after she was charged for 17 offences, including money laundering, as reported by international news agency Reuters. Rosmah Mansor was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, though She pleaded not guilty to all the charges. She has been charged with activities using illicit proceedings and for failing to declare income tax, both of the charges come under the anti-money laundering law.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, a money laundering charges carry a penalty of upto 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of more than $1.2 million. Her husaband, Najib Razak, is already facing more than 25 charges against him in relation to state fund and was also present in the court.

ALSO READ: Caught on Camera: Pakistan bureaucrat steals Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet, arrested

Media reports say some $681 million is allegedly present in Najib’s private accounts and her wife’s flamboyant lifestyle has often created much outrage among Malaysians.

She was seen in courts surrounded by dozens of armed police officials, chuckling, waving and bowing kisses at the media.

Police have seized luxurious goods including 567 designer handbags and millions of dollars from the couple’s property after Malaysian elections.

As the couple has denied to these rafts of allegations, a small group of supporters showed solidarity to the couple as they gathered outside the court, asserting that the persecution has no concentre evidence against the duo.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump nominates Indian-American Ritu Baranwal to head office of nuclear

energy

ALSO READ: European Union snubs US, vows to trade with Iran with a new payment system

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More