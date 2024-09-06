Malaysia’s Diplomatic Strategy: Navigating Through US-China Rivalry

As Malaysia aims to stimulate economic growth, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been strengthening economic ties with China. This move comes amid escalating trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and the United States, which is also a significant economic and strategic partner for Malaysia.

Key Agreements and Projects

In June, Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Malaysia resulted in several agreements, including the renewal of a five-year economic and trade cooperation pact. During the visit, Li and Anwar participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new train station on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a prominent project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Malaysia. Malaysia remains one of the top recipients of BRI funding in Southeast Asia, highlighting its role in Beijing’s global infrastructure financing strategy.

Celebrating Diplomatic Milestones

Li’s visit also celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. The two nations have expanded their cooperation to include investments in the digital economy, housing and urban development, as well as joint efforts to address transnational crime and enhance higher education, tourism, and cultural exchanges. China has been Malaysia’s leading trade partner since 2009.

Malaysia’s BRICS Ambitions

Recently, Malaysia has shown interest in joining the BRICS group of emerging market economies, which includes China along with Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.

Economic Focus Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The focus of Malaysia’s relationship with China appears to be largely economic. The Anwar administration seems to view China as a major opportunity for market expansion and investment, amidst the complex geopolitical landscape. “Today, a key aspect of the relationship seems to be economic,” noted political scientist Ian Chong.

Managing South China Sea Disputes

In managing regional tensions, particularly in the South China Sea, Malaysia has adopted a more subdued approach. China’s expansive claims over the South China Sea conflict with international legal rulings and have led to confrontations with other claimants such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan. Malaysia, which also disputes China’s claims, has been less vocal under the current administration compared to previous years. Reports indicate that Chinese vessels have been seen in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone near Luconia Shoal. Despite this, Malaysia has chosen a calmer response, urging citizens to remain composed regarding these maritime encounters.

Anticipated Chinese Investment

Experts suggest that Malaysia can expect increased Chinese investment, particularly in the semiconductor industry. This sector has become critical as China seeks to navigate US-imposed export controls on advanced semiconductor chips, which are intended to restrict Beijing’s capabilities in high-tech military applications. “I anticipate significant Chinese investment in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry,” said Zachary Abuza.

Balancing US and China Relations

The US is another major trading partner for Malaysia, and the long-standing security and economic ties between the two countries remain strong. However, Malaysia’s focus on fostering closer economic ties with China may strain its relationship with the US, particularly in light of potential sanctions or trade disputes. “Anwar has really chafed at US pressure and threat of sanctions on Malaysia,” noted Abuza.

Navigating Geopolitical Rivalries

Despite the complexities, Malaysia’s approach appears to be one of maintaining a delicate balance between the competing interests of the US and China. The challenge will be to sustain positive relations with both powers while navigating the risks associated with their geopolitical rivalry. As Ian Chong observed, “The Anwar administration may be betting that it can maintain positive ties with both the US and China, to have its cake and eat it too.”

