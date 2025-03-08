Maldives-China In Talks On Deployment Of Research Devices In Indian Ocean: A Concern For India?

Chinese officials have also held discussions with officials from Maldives' Ministries of Tourism, Environment, and Meteorology, leading to speculations regarding the larger extent of China's involvement in the region.

The Maldives is negotiating with China on the deployment of research equipment on Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) in the Indian Ocean. This has also been a subject of concern with regard to the strategic implications of such research, especially for Indian authorities. The devices would, according to reports, gather essential chemical and physical information on the ocean as well as monitor the movement of fish.

China’s Growing Presence in Maldivian Waters

The move is made at a time when the Maldivian fishing sector is in decline, leading Fisheries Minister Ahmed Shiyam to meet with a high-level delegation from China’s Second Institute of Oceanography. The Maldivian Fisheries Ministry confirmed the talks were on cooperation but would not provide details.

According to reports, China is collaborating with the Maldivian Meteorology Department to obtain approvals for the installation of these devices. Nevertheless, the government has not publicly affirmed the aims of the project.

The development comes after China’s growing presence in Maldivian waters, most recently the Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docking in early 2024. The ship, one of the most sophisticated in China’s fleet, remained in Maldivian waters for a month, raising concerns about possible military uses, such as seabed mapping that would support submarine operations.

Moreover, on February 19, 2025, the Maldives Environmental Protection Agency also entered into an agreement with China’s South China Sea Institute of Oceanography on marine research, further fueling speculation regarding the real intentions behind these initiatives. People are concerned that in the guise of scientific research, China could be setting up spying equipment to keep track of Indian Ocean activities.

Why Is India Concerned?

Maldives’ strategic location near India makes its strategic choices especially important. The island nation is only 70 nautical miles from India’s Lakshadweep Islands and 300 nautical miles from the western coast of the mainland. Its position at the intersection of key international trade routes has long positioned it as a central point in the Indo-Pacific region.

India has in the past complained about Chinese research ships in the area and has been keeping a close eye on their activities. When Xiang Yang Hong 03 was in the area, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in May 2024 that it is “watchful” of events that affect national security and economic interests.

Maldives’ Strategic Shift Under President Muizzu

The negotiations between China and Maldives fall under President Mohamed Muizzu’s regime, which has indicated a foreign policy change. Though Muizzu has insisted that Maldivians have a right to map their own seas, the untransparent nature of these agreements has caused apprehensions. His government, which had promised transparency, has not made available complete information regarding China’s research work in Maldivian seas.

China’s expanding presence in the Indian Ocean reflects its overall approach to increasing presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing has, over time, consolidated friendships with tiny island states, commonly by way of infrastructure development, economic assistance, and scientific cooperation. Nevertheless, the majority of them have been looked at with suspicion, especially in India, as being part of China’s bigger geopolitical game.

While China is increasing its engagement with the Maldives, India should closely monitor the developments. The strategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is such that any action that shifts the status quo can have far-reaching implications for regional security.

Without any confirmation from the government of Maldives regarding the actual purpose of research devices being put in place, speculation continues to build. Whether this collaboration is strictly scientific in nature or if it has other secret military ambitions is something that will define the geopolitical situation in the Indian Ocean in the next few months.

