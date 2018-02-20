Eleven Chinese warships have sailed into Indian Ocean in past one month amid the ongoing crisis in Maldives. According to a Chinese news portal, Sina.com.cn, fleet of destroyers, 1 30,000-tone amphibious transport dock and three support tankers are among the ships that have entered the Indian Ocean. Earlier on Monday, Maldives President Abdulla Yameen had sought parliamentary approval for the extension of emergency in the state by 30 days.

In past one month, eleven Chinese warships have made an entry into the East Indian Ocean, according to a Chinese news portal. The news comes at a time when the Maldives is under crisis and under a state of emergency. As per the news portal, Sina.com.cn, fleet of destroyers, 1 30,000-tone amphibious transport dock and three support tankers are among the ships that have entered the Indian Ocean.

“If you look at warships and other equipment, the gap between the Indian and Chinese navy is not large,” the portal said while not specifying as to how long the fleet will be deployed. The rivalry between India and China to gain influence in the crisis-ridden Maldives got highlighted after President Abdulla Yameen signed up to Belt and Road initiative of Beijing aimed at building trade and transport across Asia and beyond. Maldivian leader have requested India to intervene in the ongoing crisis in a bid to push back against China’s increased presence in the Muslim majority country with the population of 40,000 people.

Last week on Friday, People’s Liberation Army had posted pictures and a story about rescue training exercises happening in the East Indian Ocean on its account. Earlier this month, the country had advised its citizens to not visit the Maldives for the time being.

Earlier on Monday, Maldives President Abdulla Yameen had sought parliamentary approval for the extension of emergency in the state by 30 days. He had claimed that the threat to the national security was still prevalent due to the constitutional crisis.

