In the midst of the “India Out” campaign that has engulfed the Maldives for months, President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih signed a decree on Thursday prohibiting anti-India protests, alleging a threat to national security.

The edict, titled “Stopping Campaigns that Incite Hatred Against Various Countries Under Various Slogans,” specifically mentions the India Out protests as an organised campaign aimed at disrupting bilateral relations and attempts to maintain regional peace and security by encouraging disturbance.

President Solih has directed the necessary authorities to carry out the decree in accordance with the law’s requirements.

The edict, which was released in Dhivehi, states that the state has a responsibility to safeguard the safety of diplomats stationed in the country and diplomatic missions. Following threats made on social media against Indian diplomats and the mission as the campaign gained traction, the Indian mission requested increased protection, which the Solih administration provided.

The anti-India movement was started by a social media activist, but after his release from prison last December, former President Abdulla Yameen has become its face.

New Delhi has a military presence in the Maldives, according to the India Out campaign, which the Maldives government rejects. This has become the campaign’s main focus.

In March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to the Maldives. He unveiled a series of new projects throughout the Maldivian archipelago as part of the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).