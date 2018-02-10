Two Journalists including an Indian, who were arrested in the Maldives, will be deported on Saturday. Maldives government officials said both the journalists were working in the country on a tourist visa and were violating country's immigration law. The island nation is facing its worst political crisis after President Abdullah Yamen declared a 15-day Emergency last the week and ordered the arrest of top judge of the country's apex court and former President Abdul Gayoom.

Amid political crisis in the tropical nation Maldives, two journalists including an Indian who were arrested yesterday will be deported to India today as per official reports. The journalists have been identified as Money Sharma, working for a French news agency, from Amritsar and Atish Ravji Patel from London, a British citizen of Indian origin. As per the officials of the Maldives government, two journalists were in the country on a tourist visa and were violating Maldives immigration law. One of the officials said, “immigration laws in the Maldives require all foreign nationals who intend to work to obtain a business or work visa- this applies to all journalists as well”.

Speaking on the matter Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said, “We have asked our Embassy officials to get in touch with the local authorities to ascertain more details of the case. The island nation is facing its worst political crisis after its President Abdullah Yamen declared a 15-day Emergency in last the week and ordered the arrest of the top judge of the country’s apex court and former President Abdul Gayoom. The latest showdown between President Abdullah Yameen and Supreme Court came after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of criminal charges against nine opposition leaders, which included former exiled President Nasheed, who was in 2015 sentenced for 13 years of imprisonment on terrorism charges.

Meanwhile, Maldives President Abdullah Yamen has sent his sent his envoy to China, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia to brief them the political deadlock in the Indian Ocean. On the other hand, Maldivian opposition leaders have urged India to intervene in the crisis.

Exiled Former President and opposition leader Mohammed Nasheed, who is currently in Colombo tweeted “gone after the opposition, judiciary, parliament, and now the media”. He referred to a private television channel, Raajje TV, stopping “broadcast following multiple threats and intimidation from the security services”. He further added, “Press freedom must be guaranteed for all.