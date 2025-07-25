Home > India > Maldives President Muizzu Hails PM Modi’s Milestone as India Signs Cooperation Deal

Maldives President Muizzu Hails PM Modi’s Milestone as India Signs Cooperation Deal

Maldivian President Muizzu congratulated PM Modi on becoming India’s second-longest-serving PM. During Modi’s visit, India extended a ₹4,850 crore rupee-denominated credit line to the Maldives. Both nations signed MoUs on infrastructure, trade, fisheries, and digital cooperation

Both countries inked deals to boost cooperation in multiple sectors
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 25, 2025 23:59:00 IST

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated PM Modi on becoming the second longest-serving prime minister of India after the first prime minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru.

“Let me convey my heartiest congratulations to your excellency on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister of India today. This remarkable milestone of 4078 consecutive days in office is a testament to your unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the progress and prosperity of it,” he was quoted as saying.

India to Support Maldives In Key Development Projects

India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit to the Maldives, continuing its long-standing tradition of supporting the developmental needs of the South Asian nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The announcement came after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during PM Modi’s two-day visit to the Maldives as the Guest of Honor for the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a press briefing, said that this will be the first line of credit extended to the Maldives denominated in Indian rupees, replacing the earlier dollar-denominated credit.

“We have signed an MoU related to the extension of a fresh line of credit of Rs 4850 crore to the Maldives. This is the first Line of Credit (LoC) extended to the Maldives that is denominated in Indian rupees. The Line of Credit (LoC) represents a continuation of the tradition of assistance to the development needs of the Maldives, and we expect that several infrastructure projects will be carried out as a result of this Line of Credit (LoC) agreement, benefiting the lives of citizens here in the Maldives,” Misri said.

Both Nations to Focus on Partnership in Fisheries And Aquaculture

He added that the two sides also signed a mandatory agreement to amend the existing dollar line of credit between India and the Maldives.

“With the signature of this mandatory agreement, the annual debt repayment obligations of the Maldives will reduce by a sharp 40 percent from nearly 51 million dollars annually to 29 million dollars,” Misri said.

On trade cooperation, the Foreign Secretary expressed optimism over the early conclusion of the proposed India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (IMFTA). “I cannot point to an exact timeline… This is an FTA that we should be able to conclude rather quickly,” he said.

India and the Maldives also signed agreements to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors, including fisheries and aquaculture, as well as to promote digitalization. 

Tags: india Maldives Mohamed Muizzu narendra modi

