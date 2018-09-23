Voting began in the Maldives on Sunday, September 23, for the presidential polls amid political turmoil and fears of vote rigging. More than 2 lakh people are expected to vote in order to elect their new the president. Meanwhile, the Maldives has been facing political turmoil for a very long time. Earlier in the week, protests were held in the capital, Male against the 15-day emergency which was imposed by incumbent President Abdullah Yameen.

Voting began on Sunday, September 23, in the Maldives for the presidential polls amid political turmoil and fears of vote rigging. The elections are going to decide the fate of incumbent President Abdulla Yameen, who has faced excessive criticism for a recent wide-range crackdown on Opposition parties and dissent. It is expected that over 2 lakh people will cast the ballot for their new leader between the incumbent Abdulla Yameen and Opposition candidate Ibraim Mohamed Solih.

Elections come amid massive political turmoil in the Maldives. Yameen, who assumed power in 2013 after a disrupted election, has jail many of his political rivals, detained the Supreme Court judges and declared two states emergency in his 5 years of reign.

However, Yameen has responded to the flak blatantly, by saying, that no one has been charged, detained or sentenced outside the boundary of the Constitution.

“Legal and judicial procedures have been followed in every case and the rights guaranteed in our laws have been upheld, Yameen told to the Indian Express.

After the leader faced international criticism, he pulled the Maldives out of the 2016 commonwealth games and bolstered ties with China, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the relationship between India and Maldives have been under strain.

Though in an interview to a leading daily, Yameen has claimed that India is historically an old ally of Maldives, however, the latter is open for business, economic ties with all the nations during the time of unprecedented economic growth.

