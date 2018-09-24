In a great victory for the Opposition, Maldives presidential candidate challenger Ibrahim Mohamed Solih defeated the incumbent Abdulla Yameen by securing 58% in the presidential polls in the troubled island nation on Monday, September 24. Progressive party of the Maldives headed by Abdullah Yameen conceded defeat by congratulating the new president.

Amid vote rigging, political turmoil in the Maldives, Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih defeated incumbent Abdulla Yameen on Monday, September 24, in the presidential polls, in which took place in small island nation after 2008. Progressive party of the Maldives headed by Abdullah Yameen conceded defeat by congratulating the new president, by saying, “I accept that result.”

59-year old Yameen had faced international criticism over his recent wide-range clamp down on dissent, detaining Supreme Court judges, and for declaring a 45-day emergency in the small island nation. Results were announced by the Elections Commission on Monday morning, which showed that Solih 58.3 %.

Meanwhile, the Election commission had announced 3 hours of extension of voting, as the voter turnout was massive in the Maldives. A report by The Hindu said the final voter turnout in the Maldives was over 85%.

After the final voting, Solih won with 58% of the vote, or 134,616, while Yameen garnered 96,142 votes or 42 %, the official data said.

Celebrations broke out across the troubled island nation with Opposition supporters carrying the yellow flag of Solih’s Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

