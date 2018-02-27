On Tuesday, Maldives refused the Indian invitation to participate in 16 nation mega naval exercise ‘Milan’. The Milan, navy joint exercise will start from March 6 in Indian sea boundaries at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Australia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand and Oman have confirmed their participation yet. The aim of such naval event is to expand region relations, monitor unlawful sea activities and to build better understandings between the naval forces.

On the other side, Maldives government has called India’s description of the 30-day extension of emergency as unconstitutional and accused Indian government for ignoring facts and reality. 16 nation mega naval exercise, ‘Milan’ an 8 day naval exercise will begun from March 6, 2018, in the Indian sea boundaries at Andaman and Nicobar islands with 15 countries hopefully participating in it.

