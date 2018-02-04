Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has appealed to all citizens to exercise patience and put forward national interest at the present time of crisis, a statement from his office said on Sunday. Yameen further noted that his administration was currently in consultations with the Supreme Court in order to implement the court's ruling within proper rules and procedure.

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has appealed to all citizens to exercise patience and put forward national interest at the present time of crisis, a statement from his office said on Sunday. Underscoring that the President is Head of State in the Maldives, Yameen appealed to law enforcement agencies and the Maldivian people, to have faith in the office towards implementing the recent Supreme Court’s ruling, in line with the laws of the nation, Xinhua reported.

The President also said he is ready to advance the Presidential election due in September, to test his and the opposition’s popularity. Yameen further noted that his administration was currently in consultations with the Supreme Court in order to implement the court’s ruling within proper rules and procedure. He also reiterated that his priority was ensuring peace and stability within the Maldives and its people. The Maldivian Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of all high-profile prisoners, including former President Mohamed Nasheed and former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb.

The court said in a brief statement that the prisoners must be freed until fair trials could be conducted without undue influence.Since then clashes have erupted in the capital, with opposition supporters calling for the release of the detainees. Nasheed, who was elected into office in 2008, was ousted in a coup in February 2012. He was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 on terrorism charges after allegedly ordering the arrest of a judge during his presidency. Opponents of the Maldives government clashed with police on the streets of the capital on Friday as they demanded the release of imprisoned politicians whose convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court. The court late Thursday had ordered the release of politicians including ex-President Mohamed Nasheed, who lives in exile in Britain.