The military junta in Mali proposed a three-year transitional period in the country where President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted last week.

The military junta in Mali are proposing a three-year transitional period in the country where President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted last week, Journal du Mali reports. According to the publication, General Mahamane Toure, a former leader of the Malian army, could become the transitional leader of the country. RFI radio reports that during the three-year transitional period, Mali will have a military-led government.

A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, which arrived in Mali for talks with the military junta on Saturday, called on transferring power in the country to a civilian government, a source told Sputnik.

The delegation also highlighted the efforts of Mali’s military in avoiding bloodshed in the country after the recent coup. The ECOWAS delegation will continue talks with Malian stakeholders on Monday. A source told Sputnik that three members of the ECOWAS delegation plan to meet with Keita.

Also read: Trump announces emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 patients

Also read: US Elections 2020: Donald Trump’s new commercial ft. PM Modi aims to woo Indian Americans, watch here

The Malian military ousted Keita last Tuesday. The National Committee for the Salvation of the People was then established.

According to Ismael Wague, a spokesperson for the committee, the military junta plans to appoint either a civilian or military leader for the transitional period in Mali.

Also read: Pak lied about sheltering Dawood, India should press for his deportation: CBI’s Former Joint Director